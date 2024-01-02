Private Trust Co. NA Sells 8,098 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after acquiring an additional 486,162 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,901,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,978,000 after acquiring an additional 253,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,136,000 after acquiring an additional 971,319 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

