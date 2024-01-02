QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.57

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.57 and traded as high as $14.08. QuickLogic shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 82,000 shares.

QUIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $192.79 million, a PE ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.57.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $70,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $70,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $186,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,799 shares of company stock valued at $345,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 76,352 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 17.0% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 108.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

