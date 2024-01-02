QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.57

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.57 and traded as high as $14.08. QuickLogic shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 82,000 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QUIK shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $192.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. Research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $70,945.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $291,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $70,945.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $291,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,046 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $186,133.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,799 shares of company stock worth $345,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

