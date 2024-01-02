Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.39

Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.39 and traded as high as $13.79. Rand Capital shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

Rand Capital Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 23.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 80.63% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter.

Rand Capital Increases Dividend

Rand Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from Rand Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

