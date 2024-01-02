RDA Financial Network Sells 286 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.66 and a 200-day moving average of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The company has a market capitalization of $377.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

