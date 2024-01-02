Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Real Goods Solar shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 657,600 shares.
Real Goods Solar Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.
About Real Goods Solar
Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Real Goods Solar
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.