Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $10.39 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $140.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.17 and its 200-day moving average is $132.12. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,206 shares of company stock valued at $17,335,013. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

