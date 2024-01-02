Refined Wealth Management Has $663,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Refined Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47,419 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $155.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,392,653 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.59.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

