Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $512.77

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 512.77 ($6.53) and traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.24). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.24), with a volume of 14,090 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital lowered shares of Ricardo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Ricardo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RCDO

Ricardo Price Performance

About Ricardo

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 466 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 512.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of £304.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2,578.95 and a beta of 0.59.

(Get Free Report)

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.