Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,206 shares of company stock worth $17,335,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $140.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $143.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

