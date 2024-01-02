Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $14.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

SBRA opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 1.21. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 90.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 824,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 391,925 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $4,711,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 127,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

