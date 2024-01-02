Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.3% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.61.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

