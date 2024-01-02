Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$10.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SES shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$9.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.46. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.81 and a 52 week high of C$9.65.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of C$427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6553162 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

