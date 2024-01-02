Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.00

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.00 and traded as low as $23.00. Security Federal shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Security Federal Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $74.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.

Security Federal Announces Dividend

Security Federal Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Security Federal’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

