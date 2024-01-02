Serco Group (LON:SRP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $151.32

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.32 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 163.80 ($2.09). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 162.10 ($2.06), with a volume of 381,468 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on SRP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Serco Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.40 ($2.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 900.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Serco Group news, insider Nigel Crossley purchased 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,627.78 ($5,893.01). Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

