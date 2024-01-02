SFL (NYSE:SFL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.63

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.63 and traded as high as $11.36. SFL shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 852,500 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SFL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.89 million during the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 13.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,556,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 362,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

