SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.63

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.63 and traded as high as $11.36. SFL shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 852,500 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SFL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get SFL alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SFL

SFL Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $204.89 million for the quarter.

SFL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 126.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SFL

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 122.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 995,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SFL by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,446,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after buying an additional 868,813 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SFL by 1,601.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 845,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 795,428 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SFL by 36.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 568,675 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SFL

(Get Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.