SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,863 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,863 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 76.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.4% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $335,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $3,371,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,354 shares of company stock worth $10,269,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.16. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $125.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

