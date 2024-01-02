SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 67,442 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,442 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,632,000 after acquiring an additional 428,579 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after buying an additional 561,946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4,619.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,009,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after buying an additional 988,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCLH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

