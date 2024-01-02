Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $69.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-one have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.11.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $414,365,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Shopify by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $129,735,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Shopify by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHOP opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.60 and a beta of 2.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

