Short Interest in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Increases By 29.3%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 976,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Activity at Adient

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 4.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 2.4% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Adient by 1.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Adient by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 4.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Adient Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADNT opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.58. Adient has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

