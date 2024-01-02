Short Interest in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Declines By 11.6%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 42,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 340.56% and a negative return on equity of 49.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEZS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

