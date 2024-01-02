Short Interest in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Decreases By 7.7%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $274.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.97. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ALGN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after buying an additional 222,749 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 4,498,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,233,000 after buying an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,495,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

