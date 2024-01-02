Short Interest in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Declines By 10.5%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,200 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,569,902.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $723.95 million, a PE ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 2.43.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

