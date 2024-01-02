Short Interest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Decreases By 14.9%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 15,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,483,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

APLS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $484,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,313 shares in the company, valued at $43,057,718.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,655 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $484,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,313 shares in the company, valued at $43,057,718.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,626. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,182 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

