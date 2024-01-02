Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Expands By 29.6%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $9.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

See Also

