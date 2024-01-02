Short Interest in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Increases By 31.4%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:FUN opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. Research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUN shares. Citigroup raised Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

