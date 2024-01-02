Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expands By 11.4%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 537,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146 shares in the company, valued at $5,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,238,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after buying an additional 484,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $13,824,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $4,788,000. CQS US LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 163,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 128,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.
Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.8 %
Central Garden & Pet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, January 5th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Central Garden & Pet Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $25.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Central Garden & Pet
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.