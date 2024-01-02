Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expands By 11.4%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 537,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146 shares in the company, valued at $5,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,238,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after buying an additional 484,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $13,824,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $4,788,000. CQS US LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 163,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 128,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Central Garden & Pet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, January 5th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $25.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

