Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Expands By 30.1%

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHCNI opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.