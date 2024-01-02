Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Increases By 11.3%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,687,400 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 1,516,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.1 days.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 322 industrial assets totaling approximately 70.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S.

