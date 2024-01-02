Short Interest in Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Increases By 29.5%

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEMF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.15.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

