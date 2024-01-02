Short Interest in Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Increases By 29.5%

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ELEMF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.15.
Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elemental Altus Royalties
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.