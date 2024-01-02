Short Interest in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Grows By 28.6%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 263,400 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HY opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.51. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $63.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

