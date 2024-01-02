Short Interest in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW) Decreases By 8.0%

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneBridge Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW – Free Report) by 520.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

StoneBridge Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of APACW stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.46.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

