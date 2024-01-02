Short Interest in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Drops By 7.9%

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Xiao-I Stock Up 0.9 %

Xiao-I stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Xiao-I has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $10.39.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

