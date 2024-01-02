Short Interest in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Drops By 7.9%

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Xiao-I Stock Up 0.9 %
Xiao-I stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Xiao-I has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $10.39.
About Xiao-I
