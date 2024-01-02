Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVERTEC stock opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

