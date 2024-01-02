Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 689,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,196,000 after buying an additional 177,200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY opened at $163.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $184.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.95.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

