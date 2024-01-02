Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 116,606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GNR stock opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

