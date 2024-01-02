Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Price Performance

RYAAY opened at $133.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $73.97 and a 12-month high of $136.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.28.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

