Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $711,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.6% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $164.91 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.