Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $763,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $332,276,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,757,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

