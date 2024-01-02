Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

