Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $160.95 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.97 and a 52 week high of $164.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

