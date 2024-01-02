Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 145.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 172.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3,462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

TER stock opened at $108.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

