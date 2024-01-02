Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 1,501 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 209.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 31.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

