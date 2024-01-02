Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 1,535 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 14.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PG&E by 82.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,611,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 729,290 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PG&E by 27.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,432,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 309,316 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the second quarter worth about $34,560,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in PG&E by 12.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 810,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,690 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

