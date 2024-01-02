Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR opened at $193.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.11. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.05 and a 1 year high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

