Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,902,000 after buying an additional 142,301,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,815,000 after buying an additional 154,624 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,069,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,065,000 after buying an additional 1,977,558 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,383,000 after buying an additional 260,291 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

