Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,206 shares of company stock valued at $17,335,013. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $140.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.17 and a 200-day moving average of $132.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

