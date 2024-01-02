Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 22,730 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,730 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $238.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

