Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 352 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 48.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $170.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

